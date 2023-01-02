Exhibition Masters mounts a 22-member Business Delegation at India ITME 2022

Exhibition Masters, an exhibition management and consultancy services provider in Ghana has mounted a 22-member Business Delegation representing 22 Companies from the Textile Industry in Ghana at the 11th International Textile Machinery Exhibition – India ITME 2022, which took place from 8th to 13th December, 2022 at the International Expo Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida, India.

The business delegation were drawn from two major Associations, i.e. Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and SPINnet Textiles & Garment Cluster, an association of textiles and garment manufacturers.

India ITME 2022 is a prestigious textile engineering and technology B2B Exhibition organized by India International Textile Machinery Exhibition Society (India ITME Society) a nonprofit Industry body established in 1980 to promote trade & investment in Textile & Textile Engineering Industry in India.

The event showcased more than 1600 live machinery and unveiled 69 new products with participation from 68 countries. The 11th edition displayed a never before quality standard and success in terms of amenities for exhibitors and visitors setting new benchmark for exhibitions in India with 87,400 unique visitors totaling to 110,000 footfalls over the 6 days period.

Concurrent programs included technical conferences, CEO conclave, industry awards, wildlife photo gallery, alumni meet and Government to industry interactions enhancing the experience and raising the excitement of participants.

The six-day marathon event recorded a high flow of quality visitors which included industry members, technocrats, academicians, students and government officials apart from the delegations from 13 countries led by senior officials of respective country who are looking to engage with India as sourcing and trade partner for developing their textile industry.

The business delegation from Ghana included Edtex Limited, Winamzua Enterprise, Fashions Wadata Enterprise Limited, Eccentric Clothing, MBA Mode Ghana Limited, Evyta Enterprise, Kiss Bob Enterprise, Simb Fabrics Designing And Trading Enterprise, Cessa Agencies Ltd, E-Linkage Enterprise, Vicoafric Textiles, Emefabrics, Debos Coterie Ventures, First Rump Ventures, Godfrey K. M. Tietaah Memorial Ventures, Mauve Couture, Royal Manket Ventures, Kaa’ma, Adob’s Secret, Kay-Sar Enterprise, Merrotory African Batik Design Enterprises and Exhibition Masters Limited.

The Managing Director of Exhibition Masters, Prince Hari Crystal said:

“India ITME 2022 has motivated and enhanced the confidence of the delegates from the Ghanaian Textile Industry participating at this 11th edition of India ITME 2022, in the Indian textile engineering industry, especially in their capabilities to cater to the demand of our market in Ghana and the global market at large. We are proud to have mounted the largest number of delegates at the event and look forward to fruitful outcomes in growing the bilateral trades between Ghana and India”.

India ITME 2022 opened the possibility and opportunities for overseas machinery manufacturers to exhibit in India and also connect with many buyers spread across 68 Countries. The 11th edition of India ITME truly proved that it is a business platform which empowers and motivates the industry to the next level.

The mega event concluded on a high note of enthusiasm empowering all its participants, infusing vibrancy into the industry facing geo-political turbulence amidst other challenges.