Exhibition was not challenging but had low turn-out

Participation in this year’s Voters’ Register exhibition at Dormaa Central in the Bono Region has been slow but without any challenges.

At the Dormaa Senior High school (Dormass) Centre ‘A’ only 17 persons comprising of 14 males and three females out of 550 registered voters had verified their names by the time the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the centre.

Mr Isaac Amoah Marfo, the Exhibition officer at the centre, explained that most of the people who registered at the centre were students, who have completed and have left for their various towns.

He was optimistic that those who have not visited the centre to verify their names will do so in the coming days.

Mr Marfo said apart from name checking and ensuring correct spelling of names the EC officials would tick or mark any person whose name was on the register, to indicate that they qualified or were eligible to vote in the upcoming District Assembly level elections.

“If there is a minor correction regarding name spelling it would be effected,” he said, adding that if the fellow still insisted that he or she wanted the correction of the spelling of name to be made on the voter card, then the person will be direct to the EC’s district office for the correction,” he explained.

Mr Marfo said an inclusion form for those who had voter’s identity cards but could not find their names in the voter’s register would be asked to fill in the form.

Persons whose identities were challenged had the right to prove themselves cleared before officials after which their name could be entered depending on the outcome.

The exhibition officer appealed to the public to report dead people and encourage their relatives and friends to have their names deleted from the register.

At the Dormaas Centre ‘C’, Mr Charles Graves, the exhibition officer, stated that eight people out of 512 registered voters at the centre.

Comprising of seven males and a female have visited the center.

The exhibition officer advised the public to do so early to avoid any lapses since the scheduled days for the exercise were few.

Mr Nii Quao Lawrence, the Exhibition officer at the centre ‘B’ said only five out of 550 eligible voters comprising three males and two females had so far verified their names.

At the Saint Dominic Preparatory School, Mr Seth Broni Tagbolorh, the Exhibition officer, said nobody had been there for verification and attributed the situation to low publicity as many had not heard of the exercise.