Exhibitors besiege Ho Jubilee Park for Sixth Volta Fair

The Ho Jubilee Park, venue for the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, is witnessing the billing of lots of exhibitors from all over the country positioning their products to do business.

The Fair is expected to offer a common platform for business owners within the region and beyond to market their products to the rest of the world.

The Ghana News Agency’s visit to the venue on Monday, the first day of the Fair, saw many exhibitors from different parts of the country, including Tamale and Accra, with variety of local produce.

The Fair will officially be opened on Tuesday, November 28, on the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for Economic Development.”

The theme aligns with the AfCFTA’s overarching goal of fostering inclusivity by empowering young Africans, women and integrating informal cross-border traders into formal economic framework.

The exhibitors present included the State Insurance Company, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ekumfi Fruit and Juice, GCB Bank, and Ghana Water Company Limited.

Others are Salaria Eyemed and Optical Suppliers, Teracita SPA, Ghana Standard Authority, Lareine Ventures from Accra, Mallai Enterprise from Tamale, Divine Superplus Enterprise and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

Those who spoke to the GNA said though the programme was yet to officially open, they had already started making good sales.

They were optimistic that there would be a massive turnout for them to sell, network and get new customers.

Mr Taufik Hudu of Mallai Enterprise, producers of African wear, was hopeful of getting new customers to expand his business and work towards exporting his brand.

Mabel Zewu of Lareine Ventures from Accra, producers of local body lotion, body and facial wash, commended the organisers for the programme and said the Fair offered an opportunity to market their products, network and expand their markets.