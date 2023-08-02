Exhibitors urged on innovation as Rwanda International Trade Fair opens

The 26th Rwanda International Trade Fair 2023 opened Monday in the capital of Kigali with a call on exhibitors to take advantage of innovations on display to improve their products.

The exhibition has “attracted 413 exhibitors from 21 countries around the world,” Jeanne Mubiligi, the acting chairperson of the Private Sector Federation, an organization dedicated to promoting and representing the interests of the Rwandan business community, said during the opening ceremony.

She said the exhibition keeps growing each year, with many outsiders showing interest in showcasing their products in Rwanda and others wishing to partner with Rwandan companies.

“There are many new exhibitors from different countries in this year’s exhibition with various innovations unlike previously, which is something to be proud of,” Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Rwandan minister of trade and industry, told reporters.

“The ministry remains committed to working with the private sector to ease business where necessary through good policies and strategy,” he said.