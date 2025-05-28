Exim Bank Files Lawsuit Against NPP’s Chairman Wontumi Over Loan Dispute

The Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Ghana has issued a writ of summons to Bernard Antwi Bosiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over an alleged unpaid loan.

Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi confirmed the legal action but declined to disclose specifics, stating only that his client would file a response. He emphasized that the bank’s decision to pursue a civil lawsuit—rather than criminal proceedings—supported their position that the matter was purely financial.

“We have received the writ and will respond accordingly. The fact that Exim Bank has opted for a civil suit reinforces our view that this is not a criminal case,” Kubi told reporters during a briefing on Wontumi’s recent arrest by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Unofficial reports suggest the dispute stems from a $10 million loan intended for maize farming, which Wontumi allegedly abandoned without repayment. The case highlights growing scrutiny of agricultural financing and loan recovery efforts in Ghana.

Legal experts note that civil proceedings could signal the bank’s focus on debt recovery rather than punitive action, though the outcome may influence perceptions of accountability for high-profile borrowers.