Exo Xan unveils ‘Sorry’: a beautiful Afropop ballad exploring love, loss and emotional strain

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist, Exo Xan returns with his debut single of the year, ‘Sorry’, a mesmerising love ballad that intricately weaves themes of heartbreak, broken promises, and the emotional weight of strained relationships. With his distinctive, soul-stirring vocals, ‘Sorry’ is set to strike a chord with listeners worldwide. Listen here: https://music.empi.re/sorry

Production credits go to industry heavyweights, Samsney and Kayso. ‘Sorry’ is a sonic blend of contemporary afro fusion and evocative melodies. ‘Sorry’ captures the raw vulnerability of love turned sour. Exo Xan’s expressive vocal delivery is both delicate and powerful, painting vivid emotional landscapes that resonate deeply.

“This record encapsulates all the trials and emotionally draining promises that come with love. It expresses a desire to break free from the weight of stress in relationships and maintain constant harmony, which seems difficult at times,” says Exo Xan.

With an unmistakable ability to fuse emotion with melody, Exo Xan continues to solidify his place as one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents. Born Samuel Nyarko Kwabena Okletey, Exo Xan is a Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer and musician.

Before gaining recognition, Exo Xan had long been involved in music from a very young age. In his senior year at Accra Academy’s class of 2018, he won the prestigious “Artist of the Year” award, demonstrating his burgeoning musical aptitude and passion for music. His 2019 EP “Diabolo” was well-received by his fans. Exo Xan has worked with luminaries such as Black Sherif, BiQo, $pacely, and Samsney over the course of his career.

Exo Xan uses his music and platform to advocate for various social problems. Having an ever-expanding fan base, Exo Xan is taking them on a journey of emotional connection, which he has established through his unyielding dedication to his craft.