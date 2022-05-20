Expand Denugu Health Centre – Assemblyman Appeals

Inadequate infrastructure at the Denugu Health Centre in the Garu District, Upper East Region, is creating overcrowding and adversely affecting quality healthcare delivery.

A single structure, which was originally built to serve as a maternity block is currently the only facility at the health centre where people access various healthcare services.

Residents of the area have therefore, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to assist the community to expand the infrastructure base of the facility to enable the various wards to function effectively and improve upon healthcare delivery to the people.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Sundana Sundiata Laari, the Assemblyman for the Denugu Electoral Area, said more than 200,000 residents of the community and its environs, predominantly farmers, access healthcare services from the facility.

He said the health centre served as a referral point for several Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds in the area and the inadequate infrastructure base did not allow the facility to deliver on its mandate.

He also said the nurses’ quarters designed to house only two people was also in a deplorable state and posed danger to the health and wellbeing of the health workers who stay there.

He said most of the health workers had rented accommodation within the community while others commuted from Garu, the District capital, to work daily and the situation needed to be addressed to help solve the needs of the people.

“There is no building for the Heath Centre itself, what you see is just a maternity ward and nothing else and it is heavily deficient of several facilities.

“We think that there should be a befitting structure to serve the needs of the people,” he lamented.

Mr Laari noted that plans were being put in place to start a self-help project to expand the infrastructure of the facility and appealed to the Government, and corporate institutions and philanthropists to assist in improving healthcare delivery in the area