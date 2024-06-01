Expanding Acceptance: Partnership Between Ecobank and American Express in Africa

The Ecobank Group and American Express have recently announced a significant agreement aimed at expanding American Express Card acceptance across twenty-one African countries.

As part of this collaboration, American Express Card Members will gain access to their cards in twelve new countries, including Burundi, Central African Republic, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Niger, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Togo.

Moreover, the number of merchants accepting American Express Card payments will be increased in nine additional countries where American Express acceptance already exists, namely Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The rollout of acceptance in these 21 countries will be implemented over the next 12 months, and Ecobank will provide ATM acceptance for American Express in all countries where they operate in Africa, with the exception of Cape Verde.

This strategic agreement, announced during the African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2024, will enhance the American Express global network by broadening the locations where American Express Card Members can utilize their cards in sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, it will enable merchants to tap into a new customer base comprising American Express consumer, business, and corporate Card Members from Africa and around the world.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the commitment to offering innovative payment solutions to customers across Africa. Mohammed Badi, President of Global Network Services at American Express, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in expanding American Express acceptance across the continent.

This collaboration is aligned with Ecobank’s strategic agenda of Growth, Transformation, and Returns, reflecting the bank’s commitment to providing retail customers with innovative and user-friendly financial solutions across Africa.