Works on the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Airport is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director, Ghana Airport Company, said on Monday.

He said 97 per cent of work was done, adding that the “contractor is just doing finishing touches on the runway and minor works on the apron.”

The rehabilitated airport, he added, could contain about 20 domestic aircraft at the minimum.

Mr Kwakwa said this when conducted Mr Yaw Afful, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, round to inspect the progress of work on the facility in Sunyani.

The Managing Director said he was impressed about work done so far, on the 1,520-metre runway, thermal building and the apron.

Speaking to Journalists at the newly constructed drop off area of the airport, Mr Kwakwa said security cameras were yet to be fixed at the thermal building.

On completion, he added the facility could only contain domestic airlines but regretted real estate developers had encroached on the airport lands in Sunyani.

That notwithstanding, Mr Kwakwa indicated the safety of residents around the airport area was guaranteed.

He emphasised the airport would open up and spur the socio-economic development of the Bono Region.

On his part, Mr Yaw Afful, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman South, expressed satisfaction and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the works on the facility.

The Sunyani Airport was officially closed down in 2016 due to the deplorable nature of the runway and auxiliary facilities.