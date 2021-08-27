Expectant applicants crowd Sunyani GCB premises for recruitment forms

Scores of young men and women on Friday, thronged the premises of the Sunyani main branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank to procure recruitment forms into the various security services.

But, the visibly anxious applicants said they were unhappy about the delay in the entire process due to intermittent system failures at the bank.

A visit around 0600 hours, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted many applicants patiently waiting in long queues, though the bank had not opened.

The bank is selling forms to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Almost all the applicants were wearing nose masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infections, but social distancing was absent and some of them told the GNA they arrived at the bank between 0500 hours and 0600 hours.

The visibly anxious applicants told the GNA they had traveled from Berekum, Dumasua, Nsuatre, and others parts of the region.

Mark Agyei, a resident of Dimasua in the Sunyani West Municipality said he arrived at the bank’s premises around 0530 hours, but, as at 1130 hours, he was still in a queue.

“They keep on telling us that the system is bad, but we are also waiting patiently until we get the opportunity to buy the forms”, Isaac Boakye another applicant stated.

Efforts to get officials of the bank to comment proved futile, but a security guard on duty said on condition of anonymity that all the applicants would be served.