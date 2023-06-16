Expedite anti-gay bill – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, is urging the Business Committee of Parliament to consider presenting the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for discussion starting next week.

Mr. George said the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values Bill should be tabled for consideration in the house.

“‘We can allocate time to discuss it alongside other important matters; consequently, if it can be introduced next week, we would appreciate it,” he stated.

The report on the bill was submitted to the House on March 30, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The objective of this bill is to criminalize LGBT activities and establish measures to safeguard and provide assistance to children and individuals who have been affected by LGBT issues.

During the presentation of the Business Statement for the upcoming week by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. George called for the bill to be expedited.

However, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, indicated that due to legal challenges against the bill, the house would need to consult with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to determine the appropriate course of action.

In the meantime, the house has adjourned its sessions until Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as there was insufficient attendance to conduct business activities for today.