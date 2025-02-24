Expedite Criminal Case Against Tetteh Wakah, Nine Others – Residents Demand

Some concerned indigenes of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region have called on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the prolonged court proceedings involving their embattled chief, Nene Tetteh Wakah, and nine others, who are facing trial for the alleged murder of Nene Otuseikro, a kingmaker, in 2020.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the Prampram Progressive Indigenes Network (PPIN) expressed frustration over the slow pace of the legal proceedings, urging the President to compel the Chief Justice and the Attorney General to fast-track the case. The group lamented that ever since the case was transferred from the Kaneshie District Court to the Accra High Court Criminal Division Two, little to no progress has been made, with Nene Tetteh Wakah consistently failing to appear before the court, just as he did during proceedings at the Kaneshie District Court.

Shadrack Mensah Mansro, the leader of the PPIN, appealed to the President to establish a committee to investigate what they described as the “nefarious activities” of Nene Tetteh Wakah since his controversial ascension to the Prampram stool. The group alleged that Nene Wakah’s recognition as chief was illegally gazetted with the backing of his purported “godfathers,” Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, President of the National House of Chiefs, and King Odaifio Welentsi, President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The group further accused Nene Tetteh Wakah of instigating tensions between Prampram and neighboring communities, particularly the people of Shai. According to them, the embattled chief has deployed armed civilians to forcibly claim lands belonging to the Shai people, a situation they fear could escalate into a full-blown conflict if not promptly addressed by the Interior Minister and the Greater Accra Regional Security Council.

The Prampram Progressive Indigenes Network urged President Mahama to honor his commitment to the people of Prampram by ensuring justice prevails and bringing an end to the wave of chieftaincy-related violence that has plagued the area since Nene Tetteh Wakah’s emergence.