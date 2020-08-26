The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), a media advocacy non-governmental organisation on Wednesday appealed to the Police Administration to expedite investigation into the murder of a timber contractor at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The deceased, Akwasi Banahene was shot dead by unknown assailants at his residence at Mim on Friday, August 21, 2020, and his body has since been deposited at the Goaso Government hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“We condemn the barbaric act of the murderers in no uncertain terms and called on the Ghana Police Service to respond swiftly with a probe into the matter, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served”, the NGO said in a statement signed by Joseph Kobla Wemakor, its Executive Director.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani commiserated with the bereaved family, and called on the Police to step up efforts in crime combat, as the country goes to polls on December 7.

The statement alleged among others that, “we equally express concern at the growing state of insecurity in the country in recent times and again appeal to the Police force to step up their efforts to fight crime and protect lives, especially in the run-up to the upcoming general election”.

“As a matter of urgency, we call on the leadership of the Police Service, the Inspector General of Police, Regional, Divisional and District Commanders to step up their efforts in curbing crime.

Also, crimes committed must be investigated in real time with urgency, precision and professionalism to arrest offenders real-time to serve as a deterrent to others”, the statement added.