Experience Education and Entertainment with HUAWEI MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s

Huge improvements have been made with the way we interact and relax with technology and the tablet has become a key player, receiving serious attention from users and manufacturers.

Brands work tirelessly creating unique features for the ultimate go-to tablet for families – Be it for playing educational games with the children, or a parent reading a book, it provides everyday entertainment on the go.

Huawei is committed to creating durable, affordable yet high-quality tablets, and the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and HUAWEI MatePad T 10s are the culmination of that effort. Both are ideal for family life, but both with a unique set of skills for different scenarios.

Weighing only 450g, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 comes in a lightweight Deep-sea Blue metal back cover and ergonomic curves that ensure a comfortable hold.

Bezels surround the 9.7-inch 16:10 HD display, providing an expansive display area for everything including watching videos.

Two large sound cavity speakers located on the sides, provide high-quality audio and are further enhanced by the HUAWEI Histen 6.1 software that adds 9.1-channel 3D surround sound support, Bass Booster, and additional configuration options for personalising the experience.

This means, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 is ultra-portable and the ideal tablet to throw in your bag and head out, ready for your family to use at a moment’s notice.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s on the other hand is perfect for families looking for some serious power. Equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1200, an immersive viewing experience is guaranteed.

With the support of dual high amplitude speakers and Huawei Histen 6.1, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s not only fulfills younger users’ desires for new experiences but also satisfies their needs for high-quality music, variety shows, movies, and reading.

A truly versatile device, it also serves as a helper for senior people and offers kids a good platform to learn and play.

Thanks to their display and audio features, both tablets are perfect for all kinds of entertainment, be they watching movies or catching up with the latest episodes of popular shows.

Its display and audio features also make it a more practical choice for students who need a tablet for school use, especially for online classes, educational videos, or even easier research on the go.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and HUAWEI MatePad T 10s were designed with multi-layer intelligent eye protection features, including blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode, to add protection to users’ eyes. As expected, blue light filtering comes as standard – turning cold tones into warm colour tones to protect the eyes from myopia.

For those who multitask more often, both the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and HUAWEI MatePad T 10s come with intelligent features like the App Multiplier, which allows for two instances of the same app to run side-by-side. For example, students can use this feature to attend an online lecture through their e-portals while also going through the course material in a second instance of the app.

Another key feature of the tablets is the family-friendly ‘Kids Corner’. This dedicated area includes a preinstalled recorder, camera, multimedia, and painting apps, as well as control for parents to manage the selected apps they would like to give their children access to and which photos and videos they can see, allowing for peace of mind.

Furthermore, parents can implement time limits throughout the day to make sure children do not overuse the tablet. What’s more, you can set different limits between the week and weekend, allowing parents to strike a balance between study and play across the week.

Utilising the tablet’s gyro sensor, children are prompted to change position if they try to lie down whilst using the tablet, as this causes eye strain through reduced circadian rhythm. When the eBook mode is enabled, the tablet adjusts the colours on display to offer a paper-like reading experience.

Apart from this, the MatePad T 10s goes even further by offering distance and brightness alerts features. The distance alerts will automatically display reminders to keep the tablet a safe distance from children’s eyes.

Thanks to its quality build, large storage, and Kids Corner, HUAWEI MatePad T Series is a reliable, affordable yet high-quality tablet for entertainment, multimedia, and more.

By introducing two iterations with slightly different specs, but the same core feature set, Huawei offers users the flexibility to decide the tablet which best suits their needs.

If you are looking for a tablet that will easily handle the daily tasks of the whole family, being a hub for education and play, both HUAWEI MatePad T 10 and HUAWEI MatePad T 10s have got you covered.

Enjoy gifts when you buy the HUAWEI MatePad T 10 for GHS 1,309 and the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s Wifi for GHS 1329 and the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s LTE for GHS 1429.

Available now at the Huawei Experience Store, Accra Mall, and other Accredited Retail Shops.