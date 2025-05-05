Experience Goldstar Air Great Flights And Great Deals

Ghanaian and United States registered company Goldstar Air, a private international airline with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is set to offer great flights and great deals for passengers.

Goldstar Air is going to seek international intervention to look into the airline’s Safety Certificate (AOC), as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not ready to get a qualified third-party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process, for which an administrative fee will be charged to Goldstar Air to pay and the airline is ready to pay. There is no time to waste in starting the 24-hour economy to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos; they need their well-paying jobs.

The completion of Goldstar Air’s Safety Certificate (AOC) by a third-party certification team will enable the change of the airline’s wide-body aircraft nationality to be placed on the Ghana Registry (State of Registry), allowing Ghanaians to take full control of the operations. Once the nationality mark is selected, the State notifies the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The registration mark is assigned by the State of Registry and consists of letters, numbers, or a combination of both.

The aviation industry has seen growth over time and currently, it is estimated that the United States has around 617,000 pilots who hold active pilot certificates. In addition to the impressive pilot production numbers, there is a total of 86,774 certified flight instructors. Nigeria boasts of 2,133 licensed pilots, 1,659 aircraft maintenance engineers, 371 air traffic controllers, and 2,343 cabin crew licenses, this further demonstrates that the commercial airline pilot pipeline remains robust, but Ghana lacks these numbers. A signal for Goldstar Air to emulate by taking advantage to train more Ghanaians in the aviation sector, even though it is a private airline. This initiative aims towards achieving the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will revolutionize air travel by offering a seamless and affordable flying experience for passengers in Ghana and beyond. With a commitment to excellence, affordability, and customer satisfaction, the airline will become a preferred choice for travelers seeking comfort and reliability. Whether for business or leisure, the airline will provide a world-class experience that will increase international arrivals by over fifty percent yearly from the 2023 Tourism Report which recorded 1,148,002 arrivals.

Commercial aviation is a key driver of global economic prosperity and provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network, making it essential for global businesses. It fosters economic growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism. In 2023, commercial aviation accounted for 5% of the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to $1.37 Trillion. United States airlines operate more than 26,000 flights daily, carrying 2.6 million passengers to and from nearly 80 countries, and transporting 61,000 tons of cargo to and from more than 220 countries. This solid foundation inspires Goldstar Air to provide great flights great deals from Ghana, connecting Africa, and beyond.

The airline has positioned itself as a premium yet cost-effective carrier, ensuring that passengers enjoy a comfortable journey without breaking the bank. By offering competitive pricing, Goldstar Air will allow travelers from all walks of life to access high-quality air travel. The affordability of Goldstar Air’s great flights will make it possible for students, professionals, and families to explore new destinations and experience the convenience of air travel. Frequent promotions and discounts will further enhance accessibility, allowing passengers to save while enjoying premium services.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, with its 24-hour service, will create a more equitable company where every employee will have job security, be paid biweekly (every 2 weeks), earn a decent living, and be able to own their dream houses shortly after receiving a fantastic job offer from Goldstar Air. This will go a long way in motivating employees to provide excellent services to passengers, making them feel like kings and queens.

The airline’s 24-hour biweekly (2 weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana will align with salary structures in other destinations, to avoid employment discrimination and become the first of its kind in the aviation sector in the country. Goldstar Air will offer extensive training programs for employees, ensuring they meet international standards and gain access to career advancement opportunities, making them more accessible and efficient.

Safety is at the core of Goldstar Air’s operations. The airline adheres to strict international aviation safety regulations, ensuring that every aircraft is meticulously maintained and operated by highly trained professionals. Goldstar Air’s fleet consists of modern aircraft equipped with advanced technology, guaranteeing smooth and secure flights. The airline’s commitment to safety gives passengers peace of mind, knowing they are in good hands from takeoff to landing, thereby strengthening their trust in the airline.

Airports are the gateway to vacations that are meant to be relaxing. Goldstar Air will collaborate with the Ghana Airport Company Limited to establish a spa at the Accra Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 2. This facility, to be known as Spa on Air, will feature a sauna, hot tub, and areas for showering and relaxing, available both upon arrival and before departure. The spa service will be created to meet one of travelers’ greatest needs, a space to relax and recover before a long flight or during layovers.

The new spa will offer treatments ranging from massages and facials to nail care and pedicures, bringing an innovative and convenient wellness experience to guests passing through this strategic travel hub. The terminal will also include a Hair Salon, providing passengers with a variety of hair-related services such as haircuts and trims, single and double process colors, highlights (cap or foil), straightening treatments, perms, relaxers, hair extensions, blowouts, braids, basic hairstyles, and formal hairstyles.

Beauty treatments like manicures and pedicures will also be available at the terminal salon. While rejuvenating, these treatments also offer health benefits, they remove dead skin cells, keep your skin soft and smooth, enhance the appearance of your hands, feet, and nails, and promote healthy growth.

According to Goldstar Air Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Bannerman, in addition to offering affordable flights, Goldstar Air will prioritize customer satisfaction by providing exceptional in-flight services. From the moment passengers board, they will be greeted by a friendly and professional cabin crew dedicated to making the flight experience comfortable and enjoyable. The airline’s in-flight entertainment caters to various tastes, offering movies, music, internet browsing, and games to keep passengers engaged throughout the journey. Goldstar Air’s in-flight meals and beverage policies add to the overall comfort, ensuring travelers arrive refreshed and satisfied. Coupled with a favorable baggage policy, the airline always puts the passenger first.

Booking convenience is a key focus for Goldstar Air. The airline has invested in a user-friendly online booking system that allows passengers to book and manage flights with ease. Through the airline’s website and mobile app, travelers can check flight availability, compare prices, and complete bookings within minutes. This seamless digital experience enhances the overall convenience of flying with Goldstar Air.

The airline will give special attention to travel and tour agencies to enhance the quality of Ghana’s economic transformation. This sustainable partnership aligns with the goals of massive job creation, poverty reduction, and increased foreign exchange earnings for Ghana, positioning Goldstar Air as a true economic tool for the country. Together, we will work diligently to establish a respected and widely recognized brand that stands the test of time to fulfill the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

Goldstar Air will grant accreditation to travel agencies, allowing them to access the airline’s inventory, accept payments, and issue tickets 24/7 on the airline’s behalf. The airline aims to change the narrative of a hostile relationship between agents and airlines, where agents often end up paying more for group bookings than the published fares. The airline will also have a flexible policy regarding ticket adjustments, cancellations, and refunds.

Currently, more than 90 percent of travel agencies in Ghana are denied access to international booking platforms or distribution systems to even to check airfares, due to the required Fifty Thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee. To address this, Goldstar Air will introduce a more flexible booking and distribution system, allowing agents to deposit any preferred amount against which they can issue tickets. This will provide much-needed relief to these agencies in the country. The airline will also offer Ghanaian tour operators competitive airfares for their clients, ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.

Customer support is another area where Goldstar Air excels. The airline’s dedicated support team is available around the clock to assist passengers with inquiries, bookings, and any travel-related issues. Whether it is helping with baggage policies, flight rescheduling, or special requests, Goldstar Air’s customer service representatives will ensure that every passenger’s needs are met with professionalism and efficiency.

The airline’s 24-hour service will make Ghana a more inclusive and welcoming destination for travelers with disabilities. Not only will this improve the travel experience for persons with disabilities (PWDs), but it will also contribute to the overall growth of Ghana’s tourism industry. Goldstar Air will make informed decisions to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, including how to communicate effectively with individuals who have hearing or speech impairments, and how to assist those with mobility challenges.

Goldstar Air will create special travel packages specifically designed for PWDs, which will have a significant impact on Ghana’s aviation sector. These packages will include accessible transportation options, such as wheelchair-friendly vehicles, and accommodations tailored to the needs of PWDs. Goldstar Air has the potential to play a pivotal role in advancing disability tourism in Ghana, helping to create a more accessible and equitable world for all travelers.

Goldstar Air’s commitment to punctuality further enhances its reputation as a reliable airline. The airline will operate on a strict schedule, ensuring that flights depart and arrive on time. This reliability is crucial for business travelers who depend on timely flights to meet their commitments and for vacationers seeking a hassle-free travel experience. The airline’s strong operational framework minimizes delays and maximizes efficiency, allowing passengers to plan their journeys with confidence.

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for Goldstar Air. The airline is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by implementing eco-friendly practices. From fuel-efficient aircraft to waste reduction initiatives, Goldstar Air strives to contribute to a greener planet while maintaining operational excellence. The airline’s sustainability efforts align with global aviation standards, ensuring that it operates responsibly while providing top-tier services.

Goldstar Air’s impact extends beyond air travel. The airline actively engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting local communities. Through educational sponsorships, healthcare programs, and youth empowerment projects, Goldstar Air demonstrates its commitment to making a positive difference in society. These initiatives reinforce the airline’s role as a responsible corporate entity that values the well-being of the communities it serves.

The airline’s ability to combine affordability, safety, and superior service sets it apart in the aviation industry. Goldstar Air’s reputation for excellence will continue to attract passengers seeking a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. Whether flying for business, leisure, or family visits, passengers can rely on Goldstar Air for great flights and unbeatable deals.

Goldstar Air will continue to expand its operations and enhance its services, passengers can look forward to even more innovations in air travel. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, safety, and affordability, the airline remains a top choice for travelers in Ghana and beyond. By choosing Goldstar Air, passengers are assured of a world-class flying experience that combines luxury, efficiency, and great value.

The airline’s promise of “great flights and great deals” is more than just a slogan, it’s a commitment to delivering exceptional air travel experiences. Goldstar Air’s dedication to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction ensures that every journey is enjoyable and memorable. As Goldstar Air soars to greater heights, passengers can expect continued excellence and innovation in air travel.

Goldstar Air, with a bold vision to revolutionize the aviation industry, is also addressing one of the most pressing issues in the country: unemployment. With a strategic plan to create over two million job opportunities, the airline is positioning itself as a catalyst for economic transformation in Ghana. This initiative extends beyond aviation and encompasses various industries that will contribute significantly to national development for the Goldstar Air’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, has developed an initiative called “Pocket Change for Smile” to fund dialysis machines. This initiative will raise funds by encouraging passengers to donate spare coins both foreign and domestic currencies, which will be collected in support of the program. The airline’s 24-hour service will promote this cause by providing designated donation boxes at airport lounges, check-in counters, departure waiting areas, and even onboard before arrival at the intended destination.

This innovation emulates the “Change for Good” program, a partnership between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and some international airlines, which has generated over 185 million US dollars. Change for Good provides UNICEF and participating airlines with a unique platform to deliver impactful messages to a captive audience while enabling airlines to demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and increase customer loyalty.

The airline’s 24-hour service will promote five local Ghanaian languages onboard and this special initiative will focus on discounted child fares for diaspora families, trademark “Home Sweet Home,” allowing them to bring their children to visit Ghana at least twice a year. This aims to foster a connection to their heritage, encourage the pursuit of Ghanaian citizenship, and inspire them to contribute to local community development and national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the future for a better Ghana. This initiative will also make the kids more empathetic towards cultural differences, helping them adapt to changing situations and can even shape their linguistic development.

Goldstar Air aims to bond with passengers by introducing a “preferred language” request on flight ticket forms, allowing passengers to select the local dialect they are most familiar with and meal choice. This information will reflect on boarding passes and help the airline tailor communication, entertainment, and meal options to better suit passengers’ preferences.

The airline’s seating arrangement will be zoned according to Ghana’s five major languages: Ewe, Akan, Hausa, Ga-Dangme, and Dagbani for networking. There will also be a mixed-language zone for English and other languages.

Goldstar Air is introducing an unparalleled level of comfort in air travel by investing in spacious seating arrangements, premium in-flight entertainment, and gourmet meal options to ensure a luxurious and relaxing journey. From the moment travelers step onboard a Goldstar Air flight, they will enjoy a world-class experience designed to make their journey as pleasant as possible. Whether flying in economy or business class, passengers will receive superior comfort, exceptional service, and an ambiance designed to enhance their overall experience. Nurses will be part of the flight attendants on every flight, providing in-flight healthcare and dispensary services, ensuring passenger well-being from takeoff to landing.

One of the new highlights of Goldstar Air experience will include a hot Golden Tree chocolate drink served alongside a bar of Golden Tree chocolate as a souvenir, an iconic element of the airline’s identity. This initiative will significantly boost Ghana’s cocoa industry by reducing raw cocoa exports and increasing value addition through branding, product enjoyment, and local revenue generation.

The airline’s commitment to quality and authenticity will ensure that all meals are prepared using traditional recipes and fresh, organic ingredients, offering passengers an authentic culinary experience at 30,000 feet above sea level. Goldstar Air’s in-flight catering is dedicated to enhancing passenger experience, satisfaction, and comfort during their travel.

Goldstar Air looks forward to serving indigenous African traditional drinks, including Chapman, Asaana, Sobolo, Pito, Burkina, Lamugin, and Palm wine (a sweet alcoholic beverage fermented from palm tree sap, traditionally served in a calabash). Passengers will also enjoy Ghana’s signature Golden Tree chocolate in both drink and bar forms.

The in-flight menu will feature a variety of popular Ghanaian delicacies, such as Plantain Chips, Koose, Roasted Plantain, Tapioca, Ekuegbemi, Tiger Nut Pudding, Oblayoo, Massa, Kuli-Kuli, Akpiti, Adonlee, Kelewele, Acheke, Waakye, Fufu, Kenkey, Banku, Red Red, Abolo, Yakayaka, Aboboi, and Tatale.

Afrik Allianz, a trademark multi-modal single air transport alliance network originated by Goldstar Air, will connect over 121 airports in Africa and beyond, from each origin airport will connect several different destinations via flights through hub airports. Ghanaian passengers and the economy at large will benefit from increased access to a broader range of destinations and a higher frequency from Afrik Allianz members. Passengers traveling within Africa will enjoy more frequent flights to key destinations and gain access to additional economically significant destinations via onward connections.

Ghana is the host country for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), therefore the airline operations from Ghana will help create a continent-wide market encompassing fifty-four (54) countries, with 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 Trillion. Ghana has a significant opportunity to assert itself on the global economic stage, and Goldstar Air will capitalize on the opportunities presented by AfCFTA, which includes forty-four (44) million Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Goldstar Air is currently negotiating codeshare agreements with other airlines, which will allow the airline to offer a more extensive route network and provide customers with more travel options from all fifty (50) states in the United States and other continents to and from Africa. Goldstar Air believes that such agreements will benefit partner airlines by increasing brand awareness, enhancing market knowledge about Africa and other continents, facilitating trade and investment, and promoting economic growth on both sides.

Economic developers view airlines as critical drivers of income generation and economic growth. The viability of Wa and Ho Airports will be strengthened by Goldstar Air’s 24-hour economic activity, serving as a major economic driver for the Upper West and Volta Regions of Ghana.

Additionally, the introduction of Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will create new economic opportunities for these regional capitals, further connecting rural communities to global commerce, supporting local businesses, and attracting new investments to these areas.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, training school, catering services, and cargo operations. Plans are also underway to operate international passenger flights between Tamale and key destinations in the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to destinations such as Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and also Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Future plans include adding more cities such as Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many others.

