Huawei recently announced its new HUAWEI nova 7i, a strong competitor in the smartphone market when it comes to not only its design but also its specifications.

If you are looking to change up your phone, HUAWEI nova 7i is the way to go. The camera-centric smart phone offers a wide-range of features that will leave you enticed.

Photography: 48MP AI Quad camera works especially well for night photography

At first glance, you are immediately drawn to HUAWEI nova 7i’s distinctive 48MP AI quad camera, arranged in a 2×2 matrix. The four lenses are made up of a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP 120° Ultra Wide Angle lens, a 2MP Portrait Bokeh lens and finally a 2MP Macro lens.

With these lenses, you can capture the world around you with convenience without having to have to be burdened with heavy camera equipment.

For everyday use, the 48MP Main Camera will be your go-to. This main lens has a high resolution almost doubling the standard cameras’ resolution which ranges from 16MP to 24MP.

When capturing a scene of nature such as a swan swimming in a lake, you can see the details of its feathers, its lengthened neck, its vibrantly orange curved beak after zooming into the image with a 5x zoom – an unprecedented level of detail.

When taking pictures in night settings, you often face dark or underexposed images – or the opposite, overexposure and noise. HUAWEI nova 7i’s Super Night Mode, however, leverages Huawei’s powerful graphics processing abilities and uses multi-frame composition technology to alleviate dark spots in images, reduce highlights to prevent overexposure while reducing noise to produce a defined picture. Therefore, giving the Huawei nova 7i the edge in night photography compared to its competitors under the same price point.

HUAWEI nova 7i’s Super Night Mode can photograph vibrant nightscapes

While taking pictures of architectural landmarks or panoramic natural views, you can use the 120° Ultra Wide Angle lens. Also coming in handy for group photos with friends, to ensure everyone fits within the frame. Additionally, you can use the Macro Lens to take photos at a close distance of 4cm and capture details from the filament of flower to intricate details of ornaments.

What’s more, the Bokeh Lens can work with the main camera to blur backgrounds creating a portrait mode to accentuate the individual.

You can also enjoy using the AI Video Editor for quick and easy video editing, complete with background effects, transitions and even video trimming, all at the tap of a button. The AI can also recognize your body posture and give you tips on how to improve it. The AI also helps when it comes to HDR+, improving backlit photos even further.

Meanwhile, the camera upfront is no joke either. The 16MP AI Selfie Camera is capable of taking stunning selfies, even in low-light with the help of Super Night Selfie 2.0, which uses complex algorithms for improves selfies.

Battery life: a 4200mAh battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge support

HUAWEI nova 7i is built with a 4200mAh large- battery that is greater than the standard 3000-4000mAh battery from phones with a similar price point, and it can support a whole day of entertainment.

HUAWEI nova 7i also supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which charges significantly faster than a standard 18W from other phones. With this, it only takes half an hour to get the device recharged to 70%. Even if you forget to charge your phone before bed, you can give your phone a quick charge in the morning during breakfast and your phone can last an afternoon. Additionally, HUAWEI SuperCharge is certified by TÜV Rheinland, so that you can use your phone while charging safely and without a problem.

In terms of storage, the HUAWEI nova 7i comes with 128GB of space for all your needs supported by 8GB of RAM.

Performance: Industry-leading Kirin 810 Chip for a streamlined high-frame rate gameplay

The HUAWEI nova 7i is powered by the Kirin 810 chipset which is manufactured with an industry-leading 7nm process. According to the GFX tests, the single-core CPU performance of Kirin 810 is 11% greater than the Snapdragon 730; multi-core performance greater by 13% and GPU performance greater by 15%. For this reason, Kirin 810’s performance excels, and impresses with its graphics processing and gaming capabilities.

For processing gaming graphics, the real test is GPU real-time computing capabilities. HUAWEI nova 7i utilizes GPU Turbo 3.0 graphics processing technology which provides system optimization to increase processing speed as well as improve efficiency between software and hardware collaboration.

HUAWEI nova 7i greatly improves frame rate and brings about quick millisecond sensitive touch response. Gaming is also enhanced with the Game Dock feature that allows users to add a resizable chat box into the game interface adding to the immersive gaming experience.

HUAWEI nova 7i is an entertainment “flagship lite” suitable for millennials and Gen Z’s alike. Not only does it have a sleek look and feel, but it also encompasses unparalleled photography features, a large 4200mAH battery and the outstanding 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Available now in Mobile Phone shops nations wide at 1579GHS.

Advertisements