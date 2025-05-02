Experienced Skydiver Dies in Suspected Suicide During County Durham Jump

A 32-year-old skydiver, Jade Damarell, died during a jump near Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on April 27, 2025, in what authorities and industry professionals believe was a deliberate act.

The incident occurred during a routine skydive organized by Sky-High Skydiving, where Damarell, an experienced jumper with over 400 dives, exited the aircraft but did not deploy her parachute.

Emergency services responded swiftly but pronounced her dead at the scene. Durham Constabulary confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, with a report submitted to the coroner for further investigation. Sky-High Skydiving and British Skydiving, the sport’s national governing body, both stated evidence suggests the act was intentional.

Damarell, described as a passionate and skilled member of the skydiving community, had completed 11 successful jumps in the days leading to the tragedy. The incident has sparked discussions about mental health support within high-risk sports, with peers emphasizing the need for proactive wellness resources in adrenaline-driven environments.

The owners of Wrefords Farm, where the skydive took place, expressed condolences and requested privacy for those affected. British Skydiving reiterated its commitment to safety protocols and peer support networks, while underscoring the rarity of such incidents in the tightly regulated sport.

Mental health advocates have long highlighted the unique pressures faced by individuals in extreme sports, where physical risk-taking can sometimes mask underlying emotional struggles. While skydiving organizations routinely emphasize training and equipment checks, Damarell’s death underscores the importance of integrating psychological support into safety frameworks. The coroner’s inquiry, expected to begin in the coming weeks, will formally examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.