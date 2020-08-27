A Nigerian expert on Tuesday called for efforts from the Electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) producers to embrace a paradigm shift in operation for Nigeria to protect the health of its citizens and economy.

Addressing reporters in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, Ibukun Faluyi, executive secretary of the e-waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria (EPRON), said regulatory enforcement by appropriate authorities to drive compliance among producers should be intensified.

Faluyi said EEE producer’s response to e-waste challenge and fulfillment of their statutory responsibility would assist the country in transiting successfully to a circular economy in the electronic waste sector. “Consumers on their parts should take an active interest in the electronic waste, and ask questions about the fate of each of the EEE they have purchased at its end of life,” the expert told reporters.

Faluyi added that electronic waste was considered one of the growing global problems due to its high rate of generation and its hazardous composition.

She said e-waste contains harmful substances with the potential to cause adverse human health and environmental impact if it is improperly managed.

According to her, when e-waste is not channeled through appropriate collection and recycling platforms, it is disposed of with municipal solid waste and a large percentage of it ends up in landfills or dumpsites.

She added that they eventually end in the hands of informal recyclers who employ crude recycling practices to harvest the valuable components, thus releasing toxic and hazardous substances into the environment.

Faluyi said the pandemic had made it imperative to focus more attention on e-waste, treating it as an urgent and essential public service to minimize possible secondary impacts upon health and the environment. Enditem