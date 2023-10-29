Expert calls for robust suicide prevention strategies in Africa

The growing issue of suicide in Africa should serve as a wakeup call for governments and non-state actors to invest in effective mitigation strategies, including mental health and socioeconomic empowerment for the affected demographics, an expert has said.

Suicide cases have spiked in Africa, fueled by poverty, youth unemployment, conflicts, narcotics use and violent extremism, said Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, the African coordinator for LifeLine International, an international suicide prevention charity, during a virtual interview with Xinhua on Friday.

Lateef said the continent’s suicide rate stood at 11.2 per 100,000 persons compared to the global average of nine per 100,000, while among the African youth aged 15 to 29 years, the suicide rate stood at 15 per 100,000 persons, adding that the continent must pay attention to economic and social determinants of suicide.

He said several African nations have developed strategic frameworks for suicide prevention, targeting mainly youth and men who are disproportionately affected.

According to Lateef, sensitization campaigns targeting policymakers, law enforcement agencies, media and grassroots leaders are key to taming suicide in the continent.

He also emphasized the need to mainstream suicide prevention in mental health programs across Africa as a means to reduce incidents among vulnerable demographics.