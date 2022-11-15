Expert Fernanda Jaffre Explains The Technique Behind Cesarean Scars Camouflage

SCAR CAMOUFLAGE CAN DIRECTLY IMPACT A PERSON’S SELF-ESTEEM, PROVIDING THEM WITH THE COURAGE AND SECURITY THEY LACK TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT THEIR BODIES.

The scars on the body are usually not so-pleasant marks for those who carry them and some weigh terrible circumstances; others interfere with self-esteem, especially in women. Leaving the skin exposed is challenging for all of those who; few people know there is a technique that can solve this problem: the scar camouflage technique.

According to the specialist Fernanda Jaffre, the scar camouflage technique is very efficient. Demand is generally from women, although men also look for this procedure and is in the summer, the number of people sought it increases. After all, this is the time to go to the beach, pools, and waterfalls and wear the bikini that, for a long time, has been hidden in the closet.

Fernanda has witnessed many stories during her years in the business and recently, a gentleman presented his wife with this same camouflage procedure because she could no longer wear part of her due to her cesarean section. “I have assisted dozens of women with the same circumstance; the postpartum can bring very delicate for the soul and body and the scars aren’t relieving,” says Fernanda. “He has commented with me that his wife gave birth to his children, to his happiness, but didn’t feel good about her body because of the scars. So, her husband chose to give this procedure to her.” Reflects Fernanda has one of the most beautiful moments she has witnessed throughout her career.

According to the specialist Fernanda Jaffre, the scar camouflage technique is very efficient. Demand is generally from women, although men also look for this procedure and is in the summer, the number of people sought it increases. After all, this is the time to go to the beach, pools, and waterfalls and wear the bikini that, for a long time, has been hidden in the closet.

Still, with the arrival of the “silly” season, insecurities also appear. “Women with scars and stretch marks feel unfree to choose their bikini. They want a certain model but always opt for others that help them cover and hide the marks,” says Fernanda.

The procedure uses the same principles as micropigmentation and uses a tattoo machine, which applies a pigment to the top layer of the skin. It can be used on different types of scars, regardless of their size or origin, which makes it effective in all cases. Some are afraid of the micropigmentation color and how this would reflect in a summer tanned body, but the specialist makes it clear that this is not the case, and the result is always very satisfactory. “I’ve seen people come in with a lot of trauma and low self-esteem; after performing the procedure, they left feeling much more beautiful and happier with their body,” says Jaffre.

Scar camouflage can directly impact a person’s self-esteem, providing them with the courage and security they lack to feel good about their bodies. “I am very proud to work with this technique. We touch the exterior of the body, but we also work on the soul. It is satisfying to deliver a result and to see the smile on these women – who carry so many stories. I love what I do”, declares the specialist. Fernanda is also a speaker at beauty conventions in Brazil and abroad. She even teaches a class to train the technique in the USA.