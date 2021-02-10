Zambia should emulate China’s approach if the country was to register meaningful reduction in poverty levels, an expert said on Tuesday.

Haggai Kanenga, Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Development Studies at the University of Zambia (UNZA), said China’s approach to poverty reduction, which has seen economic growth having a positive impact on ordinary citizens, should be emulated.

He said there was need to move away from the notion that mere economic growth results in poverty reduction, adding that there was need for more pragmatic efforts which China has undertaken over the years and has impacted heavily on poverty reduction.

“Poverty will not reduce automatically, we need to work hard, we need to sacrifice. That is a big lesson we need to learn from China,” he said in an interview.

According to him, Chinese authorities also gave counties targets to meet to tackle poverty, adding that this helped in coming up with practical programs to tackle poverty.

He further said the reduction of poverty has been due to a steadfast leadership that has been committed to ensuring that people were lifted out of poverty.

While Zambia recorded steady economic growth, especially between 2004 and 2014, the expert noted that this did not translate into poverty reduction because of lacking concrete programs.

China has completed its poverty alleviation goals and tasks as scheduled, with all rural people having been lifted out of poverty.

The expert said China needed to be commended for the achievement, adding that this did not happen overnight as it has taken about three to four decades to lift people out of poverty.

“We would like to appreciate China’s efforts in alleviating poverty. China’s economy has been growing at an impressive rate, and most importantly growth is commensurate with poverty reduction,” he said. Enditem