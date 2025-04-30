Experts Advise Ghanaian Startups to Prioritize Sustainability Over Fundraising

Investment professionals have called on Ghanaian startups and small businesses to focus on building resilient, scalable operations rather than fixating on fundraising as a primary goal.

During a webinar hosted by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) and Deloitte Ghana, panelists emphasized that securing capital alone does not guarantee long-term success, urging entrepreneurs to strengthen core business fundamentals first.

Barri Youri, Senior Manager at Deloitte Ghana, highlighted common pitfalls, noting many founders prioritize fundraising over sustainable growth. “Securing funding is a means to an end scaling the business but it’s not the destination. Without robust fundamentals, even funded ventures fail,” he said. Key priorities include diversifying products, aligning with global sustainability goals, demonstrating social impact, and maintaining strong financial health.

Saqib Nazir, CEO of Mojo Payments, stressed the importance of trustworthy leadership, while David Tetteh of the Ghana Investment Support Programme underscored compliance and reputation. “Profitability matters, but investors first assess whether a team can execute plans responsibly,” Tetteh explained.

The panel dispelled myths, such as the belief that innovative ideas automatically attract funding or that venture capitalists care only about returns. Youri urged startups to target investors aligned with their industry and values: “Know their timelines, focus areas, and passions especially for social impact.”

Addressing funding challenges, Nazir advised startups to validate ideas through personal networks before approaching institutions. Tetteh encouraged resilience amid rejection: “Rejection isn’t failure. Refine your pitch, address gaps, and persist.”

The discussion, moderated by Deloitte’s Samera Tara, also covered risk assessment and operational benchmarks investors evaluate. Daniel Nana Owusu, Deloitte Ghana’s Country Managing Partner, reaffirmed support for startups navigating funding landscapes.

As Ghana’s startup ecosystem grows, such dialogues highlight the balance between innovation and practicality. With climate and economic uncertainties reshaping African markets, fostering sustainable businesses may prove critical to long-term resilience, a goal requiring collaboration between entrepreneurs, advisors, and investors alike.

The UKGCC, backed by British and Ghanaian governments, continues to facilitate trade partnerships, reflecting a broader push to strengthen cross-border economic ties while addressing local entrepreneurial challenges.