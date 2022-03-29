Experts at Mini.Katana Reveal the Thorough Process of Creating the Perfect Blade

The highly versatile katana blade is a marvel for most people, and Mini.Katana has perfected the art of creating great katanas. The company has become a popular sensation on social media platforms for its top-grade blades and masterful use of social media to promote its business. Founded by Isaac Medeiros, Mini.Katana has quickly expanded its offerings to include letter openers and other new products.

According to experts at Mini.Katana, what most people see is a finished product that looks quite simply. However, the process of creating the perfect blade is complex and nuanced. To develop high-quality katanas, the company follows a very detailed process of sourcing the material and then carefully crafting it into a high-grade product.

Once the best steel has been found, the first step is smelting it. Once that is done, it is essential to dissolve the carbon. The experts state that the steel is never allowed to reach a molten state to ensure the right amount of carbon dissolves into the steel. Usually, katana makers opt for high carbon or low carbon.

The next step is removing impurities. A swordsmith heats, hammers, and repeatedly folds the metal to combine the iron and carbon and remove any undissolved impurities. At this point, it is time to start forging the sword into the preferred shape and style. With the katana’s body complete, the coating with thick insulating clay and charcoal mixture takes place. It is then heated at close to 1500o F. Lastly, it is time to curve the blade and then polish it into an incredible finished product.

Mini.Katana experts state that the process might be gruesome, but the finished product is well worth the time and effort. This is why the company’s swords are renowned for their perfection in craft and finish.