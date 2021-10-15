Experts at SUITABLEE Share the 4 Most Popular Men’s Suit Trends in 2021

Whether you are a working professional, businessman, college student, gym junkie, or somewhere in between, a suit is essential in every man’s wardrobe. Surprisingly, it works really well for all the occasions, counting those that are casual. A man in a suit is linked with reliability, confidence, and sophistication. There is umpteen number of styles and varieties of suits for men, but what’s important is what people want this year. Men’s suiting is finally reaching an all-time high in trends, with unique patterns, such as the checked, windowpane, and plaid suits, and new textures, too. Of course, there are many factors to consider to nail this smart and sophisticated look, like the cut, details, color, and style. And so, the experts at SUITABLEE—the leading provider of custom suits, share the four most popular trends in men’s suits in 2021.

Single Breasted Suit

A single-breasted suit is perfect for the modern-day man considering investing in a tailored suit. A more versatile choice, this design is not only functional and common but also appropriate for a variety of occasions. The single-breasted suit is great for enhancing the torso and creating a slimmer and taller appearance.

Track Action

For the laid-back man seeking a bit more comfortable and casual style, an unstructured blazer but decidedly more athleisure is a great match, according to the designers at SUITABLEE. Such suits go well with chinos or jeans, and the whole look is typically lightweight and roomy enough to embrace additional layers of clothing underneath. Above all, this suit is a good choice all year around.

Stripes and Checks

Other than Hollywood’s historic fascination of clothing gangsters in them, checks and stripes have typically been the reservation of business suiting, and very conservative business suiting at that—the dress of bankers and lawyers. But 2021’s fashion trend seems to have come as a rescuer from stuffiness, with stripes and checks given a more relaxed, modish feel with new patterns, textures, and color combinations.

Pastels in Town

Make of this what you want, but look to the catwalks, and it’s obvious that pastels are now an option in suiting. Let it be light pink, sea blue, creamy mint, whimsy yellow, or lavender, these are great shades: calming to the eyesight, but vibrant without being too bold or predictable like grey or navy. But pulling off a suit of pastel shades takes forethought, in the opinion of one of the experts at SUITABLEE. And so, it is recommended to split up the ensemble with some complementary shades, say, a white t-shirt or charcoal polo, for instance.

“The new suit trends aren’t something your father or granddad will readily understand,” adds the SUITABLEE experts, “but these are the styles they might well have wished to wear.”