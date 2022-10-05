Experts demands Africa develop its own energy transition plan

Some energy experts at the 2022 Africa Energy Conference in Accra say Africa needs to develop its own energy transition plan as the world switches from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The experts said the continent must take cognisance of its energy deficits and address them strategically by exploring and investing in energy resources at its disposal and not be swayed by external policies and targets.

The Conference, under the auspices of the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), assembled stakeholders, experts, and policy makers in the energy sector to deliberate on energy-related issues confronting Africa and proffer solutions to address the continent’s energy deficit, and boost trade and investments.

As part of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, countries around the world have expressed commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by around 2050 – and the transition to renewable energy has been identified as the way to go.

More than 80 per cent of the world’s energy is produced by burning coal, oil and gas, which release billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide and the biggest driver of climate change.

Ghana has set a target of 2070 to fully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

During a panel discussion, Mr Kwame Jantuah, Chief Executive Officer, African Energy Consortium Limited, said Africa must take, “commanding heights” in the use of its hydrocarbons, saying that the continent should take full charge of its oil resources.

He said the continent must produce its refinery for petroleum products and cut the reliance on imported petroleum products.

“Apart from the transport sector, oil is used for so many things. If we don’t sit and be strategic as to how we are going to use our oil resources, we will end up having stranded resources left on the ground,” My Jantuah said.

Dr Theo Acheampong, an Energy Economist, urged African countries to “go our own way” by exploring opportunities in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and strategise to develop the energy sector.

According to the United Nations, at least $4 trillion a year needs to be invested in renewable energy until 2030 – including investments in technology and infrastructure – to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The UN said a reduction of pollution and climate impact alone could save the world up to $4.2 trillion per year by 2030.

Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, a Deputy Minister of Energy, said Ghana’s Energy Transition Plan would be unveiled by the end of this month.

He said the Transition Committee had engaged all stakeholders across the country, adding that the plan would ensure that Ghana was ready for the global energy transition agenda.

“The world is moving towards carbon neutral status. What it means is that we must neutralise the carbon dioxide we emit to protect the environment,” he told journalists.

Dr Godwin Acquaye, the Chief Executive Officer of B&FT, said stakeholders, experts, and policy makers on the continent must all work together to achieve energy sustainability.