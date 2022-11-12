Experts meet on harmonization and improvement of statistical data in West Africa

The experts in charge of sectoral statistics of the member countries of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and certain key directorates of the Commission of the West African Regional Organization completed their work on Friday, November 11 2022, in Lomé, Togo.

Organized with the support of the World Bank through the Project for the Harmonization and Improvement of Statistics in West Africa ( PHASAO), the purpose of this meeting was to examine, discuss and validate in a adequately the frameworks and guidelines of sectoral statistical indicators prepared by the Department in charge of Statistics of the ECOWAS Commission.

The work has made it possible to identify the relevant indicators which should guarantee that the statistics produced in the Member States are of high quality and comparable at regional and international levels in the fields of education, health, agriculture, demography and population, environment, communication, transport, tourism and civil status, gender, industry, energy and infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022 , Mr. YAHAYA Mahamadou, Director of Research and Statistics at the ECOWAS Commission said that the conclusions of the work will contribute to the strengthening and development regional statistical systems and relevant regional and sub-regional bodies, in order to harmonize, produce, disseminate and promote the use of economic and social statistics.

” These data are essential for the achievement of the ECOWAS Vision 2050, regional and national development strategies, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sectoral policies, and especially the regional common currency program, ” added Mr. Yahaya Mahamadou.

The Director of Research and Statistics ECOWAS Commission, on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Dr Omar Alieu Touray, and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, the Honorable Massandje Toure -Litse , expressed his sincere gratitude to the World Bank and to the participants of the workshop for having enabled the full success of the work.

As a reminder, the ECOWAS Commission received a financial grant from the World Bank to implement the Project for the Harmonization and Improvement of Statistics in West Africa (PHASAO). This project supports the National Statistical Systems (NSS) and the Regional Statistical System (RSS) of ECOWAS in the process of producing updated, reliable and harmonized statistics mainly covering social and economic data.