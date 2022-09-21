Experts on Africa launches Media Training Competition to support the visibility of African Voices 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 20 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, Experts on Africa, in partnership with the African Media Agency launch an exclusive media training competition to help equip Experts with the media and public speaking skills to improve their public visibility and secure more media and speaking opportunities. The competition opens on 20 September 2022 and closes on 14 October 2022. Two experts will be randomly selected for this exclusive media training program with award-winning journalist, Joy Wanja Muraya.

The media training will build experts’ capacity to harness the power of the media with knowledge on how the media works, the art of influencing news stories, identifying and bridging key messages. The one-on-one sessions will help experts understand journalists’ trade tricks, how to satisfy journalists’ requirements, and media interview simulations. The African Media Agency will share their best practices when engaging with the media, what stories earn media coverage and the added value of media visibility. Media trainer, Joy Wanja Muraya and the Experts on Africa team will also support the two winners with drafting their own opinion piece and placing it with a local media outlet.

As the main point of information access, the media remains critical and influential in setting agendas, perpetuating narratives and shaping perspectives about Africa and the countries therein. However, Africans continue to hear about one another in news and stories created and largely commented on by non-Africans, making for an inaccurate telling of African stories. This media training is central to the mission of the communications agency, What’s in it for Africa, which is behind the Experts on Africa initiative, to create spaces and platforms for Africans to be seen, heard and listened to.

Uzoamaka Madu, Founder of Experts on Africa, said, “The media still remains one of the most powerful institutions as a globally storyteller to millions and a leader in shaping public opinions. Therefore, we need more African Experts, who are closer to the issues and the cultural, political and social context of the continent, sharing their own knowledge and informing more accurate public opinion about the continent.”

Eloine Barry, Founder and CEO of African Media Agency, said, “We are glad to partner with Experts on Africa to support experts with their media visibility opportunities through this training opportunity. We need to continue advancing home-grown narratives about Africa. This initiative can help experts better showcase the innovation, development , creativity and opportunities on the continent.”

To be eligible for the competition, experts must subscribe to the platform between 20 September and 14 October 2022. Applicants should have at least five years of experience in their sector – such as climate change, finance, public health and the creative industries – related to a specific African country, region or the continent.

Apply here before 14 October 2022

About Experts on Africa

We seek to bring more African voices into African and global debates. Through the development of a free to access online database of Experts on Africa, providing newsmakers, policymakers, event organisers and institutions worldwide with easy access to African experts. And at the same time, connecting African experts with new opportunities. Visit www.expertsonafrica.com for more.

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, AMA understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent. Visit https://africanmediaagency.com/ for more.