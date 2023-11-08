Experts, scholars discuss how developing countries can modernize

Xinhua
Experts and scholars from home and abroad gathered at a think tank forum in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss paths to modernization in developing countries.

Over 100 government officials, experts and scholars from the United States, Britain, Brazil, Ethiopia and other countries, as well as domestic think tanks, attended the 4th Think Tank Forum on National Governance in Developing Countries.

They agreed that Chinese modernization is a right path that seeks win-win cooperation, providing a new choice and an important driving force for the modernization of developing countries.

The forum was jointly held by the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, Peking University and China Daily.

