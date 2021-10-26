Experts strategize on stronger anti-money laundering measures in central Africa

Central African anti-money laundering experts agreed on Friday to devise a course of action that will introduce stronger countermeasures against money-laundering in the sub-region.

Meeting in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, members of the Action Group against Money Laundering in Central Africa (GABAC) stressed the need to prioritize the investigation of serious money laundering cases and improve the rate of prosecution.

Suspects of money laundering often change their strategies by fine-tuning them day and night. They also have experts working with them to identify the weaknesses of the law to continue carrying out their activities, Alfred Etom, GABAC expert told reporters at the two-day meeting.

“This is one of the reasons why we have to meet and identify the new methods and design strategies to stop them,” he added.

Cameroon’s minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze who chaired deliberations, said there was an urgent need for transparency and accountability in a bid to eliminate illicit financial activities “that are harmful and dangerous.”

GABAC, consisting of seven countries including Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea, is an intergovernmental body tasked with combating money laundering and terrorist funding in the sub-region. Enditem