Explore digital manufacturing in academic programmes to produce auto parts – Veep

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday urged the Academic City University College to explore rolling-out a digital manufacturing programme to produce digital auto parts in 3D printing.

That, he said, would enable auto mechanics at the Suame Magazine and artisans in other parts of the country to use it in their operations.

Government will, therefore, support and partner the University to roll-out the Digital Manufacturing programme to help create jobs for the youth.

Vice President Bawumia made the call when he inaugurated the Academic City University College at Agbogba, a suburb of Accra.

Digital manufacturing is a term used to describe the computer-based system, processes and tools in design and production.

It involves application of digital technologies to manufacturing and acquiring the right information in designing and production to improve manufacturing operations.

The Vice President lauded the University for being the first tertiary institution in West Africa to roll out the Bachelor-of-Arts in Artificial Intelligence and other forward-looking programmes like Biomedical Engineering and Robotics.

The University, which began its academic programmes with 45 students in 2018, runs Bachelor of Arts degrees in Entrepreneurship, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Accounting among other essential courses.

Through the Tertiary Education Commission, the Government was undertaking comprehensive education reforms to re-orient the critical mass of Ghanaians to transform the economy, Dr Bawumia said.

He said the newly created regions – Western North, Savannah, Ahafo, North-East and Oti – would have public universities with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Government, he said, recognised the significant contributions of private universities to the overall education system of the country.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, the President and Provost of the University, in his welcome remarks, said the University was creating an enabling environment for critical thinking, creativity and innovation.

It was raising a dynamic workforce that would solve complex societal challenges and positively impact the socio-economic enhancement of the nation, he said.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, said the Government was determined in raising scientists, inventors and engineers with 21st Century skills to solve very complex societal issues and better the lots of the citizens.