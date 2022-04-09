Explore useful academic options in your quest for progress – Students urged

Pupils and students in the academia have been urged to take a keen interest and explore the academic options that will be useful to them when seeking progress.

“The academic decisions you make after SeniorQA High will be a significant determinant to your ability to participate meaningfully at the highest levels in the future job market.”

Mrs Sheila Naah Boamah, the Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Education made this appeal during an event dubbed ‘Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Fair’ (STEM) which was held at Abor Senior High School located within the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The fair, with the aim of exposing the cohorts to practise some critical skills such as working in teams, solving problems, delivery results, critical thinking, and others, was the first of its kind in the area.

Mrs Boamah said in addition to acquiring the skills above, the ability to use empathy and compassion would be a critical skill.

“Currently, policy makers, decision makers, parents, and leaders see another changeover crippling slowly into our way of life and they know that as a result of the emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, skills required for the future job market would be different,” she said.

She indicated it would be her desire that the participants would be informed by the exposure and make the right choice when it is their turn.

Mr Raymond Letsah Glover, Headmaster of Aborsco, in his welcome address disclosed that the school was in dire need of infrastructure including a Science Laboratory, Library, ICT Laboratory, an Administration block, as well as an Assembly Hall Complex.

He however revealed, the school was lucky to be among the beneficiaries of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) vehicles that were distributed early this year.

Mr Glover also noted that the school was striving hard to improve on its academic performance.

“For the first time in the history of ABORSCO, the school qualified and appeared on the national stage of the Science and Mathematics Quiz Competition.”

Other dignitaries from the academia and some social groups, as well as organisations, were present to grace the event.

The fair, which was jointly organised by Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), Aborsco, and Abor Community Development Association, was on the theme “Discovering the genius in future generations.”

Eight participating schools namely, Aborsco, Abor EP basic, Abor RC basic, Avenor SHS, Tsiame SHS, Dzodze Penyi SHS, Anlo Afiadenyigba SHS, and St Paul’s SHS took part during the exhibition fair.

The various teams presented some technical and scientific works such as FM transmitter, Audio Amplifier, lawn mower, drone machine, wind to electricity converter, GSM gas leakage detector, among many others.

Some students and residents within Abor who witnessed the event, told the Ghana News Agency “it was a promising event, and it must be maintained.”

Awards and certificates were given to the various participating schools.