Exploring the Surge in Teenage Pregnancy in Rural Communities

Teenage pregnancy has emerged as a growing concern in our towns and villages in the Metropolis, posing significant challenges to the growth and opportunities for adolescents, particularly girls. This report highlights the efforts taken to address this pressing issue through a Community Awareness Outreach and advocacy program.

The program’s main objective was to educate and sensitize youth, with a focus on teenage girls, about avoiding teenage pregnancy and its associated consequences. Recognizing the pivotal role of parents, especially mothers, the initiative aimed to foster open dialogues and promote awareness.

The selected communities for this program included Amoyaw, Ebobonku, Amissino, Sewin, Nanabakrom, Besekrom, and Dankwakrom, all situated in the Ebobonku/Amissino electoral area within the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in the Central Region.

The program was organized by the Micro Aid Foundation (MAF-Gh) and received funding from Plan International Ghana, the WVL-Ghana project through Global Affairs Canada. This initiative was part of a comprehensive six-month program designed to promote Adolescents’ Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (ASRHR) in selected schools and communities within the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in the Central Region.

Mr. Evans Nii-Boye, the program coordinator of MAF-Ghana, expressed deep concern about the rising trend of teenage pregnancy in the town and villages in the Metropolis during the program’s opening address.

Dr. Gloria Owusu-Ambrose, from the Guidance and Counselling Center at the University of Cape Coast, played a vital role in educating and sensitizing the participants. She emphasized two crucial messages throughout the program:

The importance of abstinence from premarital sex among teenagers and the need for teenagers to prioritize their education, emphasizing that education is a powerful tool for girls to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

The chief of Amoyaw, Nana Amoyaw II, played a pivotal role in emphasizing the importance of parents, especially mothers, breaking away from taboo and old beliefs. He encouraged parents to engage in open conversations with their daughters about issues related to sex education, recognizing this shift in mindset as essential in addressing the teenage pregnancy crisis.

As part of the program, the Talent Drama Group from Amoyaw staged a compelling drama presentation on teenage pregnancy and its detrimental effects on the future of girls. This creative approach effectively helped the audience better understand the consequences of early pregnancy, serving as a powerful tool for raising awareness.

The surge in teenage pregnancy in rural communities is a concerning trend that requires immediate attention and action. The Community Awareness Outreach program organized by the Micro Aid Foundation (MAF-Gh) with funding support from Plan International Ghana, the WVL-Ghana project through Global Affairs Canada, represents a proactive step in addressing this issue.

Through education, sensitization, and fostering open dialogues, the program aimed to mitigate the adverse effects of teenage pregnancy and empower youth to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

This program serves as a model for community-based interventions and underscores the importance of collaboration between local organizations, government agencies, and international partners in addressing critical social issues. With continued efforts, it is hopeful that we can reduce the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in rural communities and provide a brighter future for our adolescents.

Writer : Rural Woman Development Health Initiative