Exploring The World’s Famous Road Trips By Car, Bike, Horse

Source: Charlotte Pacey

In a playful new report, Discover Cars has worked out how long it would take to travel Route 66 and 14 other world-famous road trips by car, bicycle, and also on horseback.

The report shows how long it would take in hours and minutes to travel the length of each road trip without breaking, as well as how many short comfort breaks the traveler would need to take. It also includes how many days the traveler would need to spend on the road, based on how long it is safe to travel in a single day by each method.

Aleksandrs Buraks, Head of Growth at Discover Cars, comments:

“We loved the idea of embarking on some of these fantastic journeys on the back of a horse – if you were to set off on Route 66 on horseback you’d be traveling for 70 days and you would need to break for 43 comfort breaks along the way, not including a rest overnight.

“Of course, it’s impossible (or at the very least very ill-advised!) to take some of these road trips by horse or bike – we thought it would be fun to find out how long it would take though! We were a little surprised to find out that you can do the 111-mile Ring of Kerry around the Irish countryside in less than a week on horseback.

“However, I can’t help but think most of these journeys, especially those along busy highways, would almost certainly be more relaxing by car!”

The longest road trip by far is Route 66, which would take 31 hours and 37 minutes by car,

133 hours and 46 minutes by bike, and 173 hours and 54 minutes by horse.

The number of comfort breaks drivers would have to take is 7. Cyclists would stop for a rest 70 times, and horses and their riders would stop 43 times.

In terms of days on the road, the total length of the journey by car would be 4 days. On a bicycle, it would take 44 days. Route 66 would take 70 days on horseback.

The shortest road trip is Norway’s Atlantic Road, which is a very famous and beautiful 5-mile stretch of road through archipelagos, with amazing ocean views. The travel time by car is 6 minutes. By bike, it’s 22 minutes and by horse, only 30 minutes.

In each case, that’s a single day on the road, with no comfort breaks required.

An interesting aspect of the results is that while the journey by horse is longer, there is less need for regular rest breaks. Sources suggested that non-professional cyclists should take a rest break every 25 miles, while horses should stop and have a rest every 4.5 hours – not that different to drivers, who should stop every 4 hours.

This means that while the 700 mile Carretera Austral in Chile takes 20 days by bike and a rather longer 31 days, the cyclist is moving faster in shorter sprints, taking more regular breaks. The cyclist would stop 31 times compared to the horse and their rider, who would take 19 rest breaks.

By showing how long it would take to travel each of these road trips, the report shows readers just how incredible the distances are on some of these journeys – throwing the reality of traveling hundreds of miles into relief. However you choose to travel, there is no doubt that any of these road trips would be an amazing experience, seeing the landscape change as you make your way along.