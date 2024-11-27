Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Environmental news

    Explosion at Buoho Quarry Causes Property Damage and Heightened Safety Concerns

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Over 20 residents of Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region have experienced significant property damage following a powerful blast at a nearby quarry.

    The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday morning, destroyed household items, including electronics such as televisions, and left several homes in a state of disrepair.

    The KAS Quarry Company, which has been operating in the area for years, is the source of the blasts. Residents have long expressed concerns over the safety risks associated with the quarry’s operations, especially as the frequent explosions create panic and anxiety in the community. The latest incident has intensified these fears, with many feeling vulnerable in their own homes.

    Local residents have voiced their frustration and safety concerns, highlighting the damage caused by the blasts. Regina Pokuaa Adusei Poku, a resident, stated, “The company does its blasting activities without considering the lives here.” She added that despite receiving permits to build, the community had not been adequately protected from the risks posed by the quarry’s operations, which also result in dust pollution affecting their health.

    Other residents, like Habiba Issah and Salamatu Ali, expressed their distress over the lack of timely warning before blasts, and the company’s operations continuing late into the night. Issah shared that her property, including electronic gadgets, had been destroyed, and the community regularly fears for the safety of children. Ali added that there was a constant sense of panic in the area whenever blasts were imminent.

    The Assembly Member for the Buoho Electoral Area is calling on authorities to intervene and address the safety concerns of the residents. Despite previous complaints and reports of damage, residents allege that the KAS Quarry Company has not taken sufficient action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Efforts to reach the company’s management for comment have been unsuccessful.

    This incident is part of a broader, ongoing dispute between quarry companies in the Afigya Kwabre South District and residents living within the buffer zones of these sites, with concerns over safety, health risks, and property damage.

