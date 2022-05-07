Explosion at oil facility kills one in south Nigeria

One person was confirmed dead in an explosion occurred on Wednesday at an oil facility in the southern state of Imo, a local oil exploration and production company said on Friday.

A statement from the Addax Petroleum said on Friday an explosion occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at a flow station of the company’s oil facility in the Izombe town of the Oguta local government area of Imo.

“An immediate search was conducted, and unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a corpse were found at the scene,” the statement said.

It said government security and regulatory agencies were promptly notified of the incident, while the police have detonated the IEDs and deposited the corpse at the mortuary of a local hospital.

“Details of the incident are still sketchy, but it is suspected that the bomb which detonated and caused the explosion was being carried by the deceased, who is yet to be identified,” the statement added.

Mike Abattam, a spokesperson for the police in Imo, confirmed the incident to Xinhua on Friday, saying police authorities have reinforced security in the area. Enditem