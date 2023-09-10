Explosion Claims Four Lives in Anto-Aboso Quarry, Western Region

The explosion at Anto-Aboso in the Shama District of the Western Region has resulted in the recovery of four deceased individuals thus far.

According to information provided by officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to an Accra based radio, there were 22 individuals present at the explosion site when the incident occurred.

The four recovered bodies include three Ghanaians and one foreigner, a white woman. Additionally, five injured individuals are currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital, while ten others reportedly escaped without injuries. The whereabouts of the remaining individuals remain unknown.

Emmanual Nyan, the Shama District Officer of NADMO, stated, “Four individuals have been located deceased and are currently at the mortuary. Among them, three were of Ghanaian descent, and one was a white lady. We are currently searching for the four missing Chinese individuals and are planning to employ an excavator to ascertain whether any may be trapped.”

The explosion, which involved ammonia nitrate explosives, took place around 10pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at a quarry site operated by Chinese workers in Anto-Aboso within the Shama District of the Western Region.