Explosion kills at least 3 in Ghana

At least three persons died and six others severely injured in an industrial explosion Tuesday in the Ashanti region of Ghana, police confirmed Wednesday.

Emmanuel Honu-Broni, the Juaben District Police Commander, told Xinhua that the explosion occurred at the Juaben Oil Mills, a vegetable oil producing company at Juaben, near Ghana’s second-largest city Kumasi.

“Three persons died instantly, and six others were injured, one severely during the explosion,” Honu-Broni stated.

He said the explosion involved one of the industrial boilers of the company, which had been serviced and restarted on Monday, but it exploded on Tuesday during operation.

He said the bodies were deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. Five of the injured received treatment at the same hospital and have been discharged, but one remains in a critical condition and is still on admission at the same hospital.

Honu-Broni said investigations were underway into the incident. Enditem