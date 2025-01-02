Police are investigating a disturbing incident in Las Vegas, where a Tesla Cybertruck filled with fuel canisters and firework mortars exploded outside the Trump Hotel.

The blast occurred early Thursday, killing the driver and injuring seven others, although authorities confirmed that the injuries were minor.

The truck, which had been rented in Colorado, arrived in Las Vegas on the morning of January 2, 2025, just hours before the explosion. Parked near the hotel’s glass entrance, the vehicle began to smoke before the blast occurred around 08:40 PT (15:40 GMT). Dramatic footage showed fireworks erupting from the truck’s bed as it exploded, with fire department responders quickly arriving at the scene to extinguish the flames.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the discovery of fuel canisters and firework mortars in the truck’s bed, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident. Authorities are also exploring potential connections to a recent tragedy in New Orleans, where a man drove a truck with an Islamic State (IS) flag into a crowd, leaving 15 dead. No evidence has yet emerged linking the Las Vegas explosion to the New Orleans attack or IS.

Bishop McMahill indicated that investigators were also considering whether the explosion could be connected to either President-Elect Donald Trump, who owns the hotel, or Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla. The FBI is involved in the probe, though they have not classified the event as an act of terrorism. The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been confirmed.

The authorities are continuing to examine whether the rented vehicle was linked to any threats or security risks, as it was rented from Turo, an app-based car rental service. A Turo spokesperson assured the public that they are cooperating with law enforcement and emphasized that the renter did not appear to have any prior criminal background.

Las Vegas authorities confirmed that there is no longer a threat to the public, and the hotel has since been evacuated, with guests relocated to other accommodations. The Trump Hotel, which occupies a prominent position on Las Vegas Boulevard, spans 64 floors and boasts 1,300 suites.

In a statement, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, acknowledged the incident, confirming the explosion occurred in the hotel’s porte cochère. He expressed gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.

As of now, investigations are ongoing, and law enforcement is working to determine the cause and any possible connections between the explosion and other recent incidents. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the developments and is closely monitoring the situation.