Expo 2020 Dubai puts Tanzania’s iconic tourist attractions on global map

The ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai has helped to promote and clarify Tanzania’s three iconic tourist attractions of Kilimanjaro Mountain, the Serengeti National Park and the origin of Tanzanite minerals, an official said Friday.

Damas Ndumbaro, the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, said the expo has helped visitors to understand that the Kilimanjaro Mountain, Africa’s tallest mountain, the Serengeti National Park and Tanzanite minerals are available in Tanzania and not in any neighboring country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

“Several people who visit Tanzania’s pavilion at the expo are wondering after learning that these three iconic attractions are found in Tanzania,” the minister said in the statement.

Tanzania will dedicate Feb. 27 to promoting its wide range of products and opportunities at the Expo.

The Expo 2020 started on Oct. 1, 2021, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and will end on March 31, 2022, with more than 190 countries participating. Enditem