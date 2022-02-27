Exports to Asia continue to dominate Botswana’s trade

Exports destined for Asia continued to dominate trade figures for Botswana in December 2021, statistics from the country’s data authority revealed Thursday.

Statistics Botswana (SB) on Thursday indicated that exports destined to Asia, the European Union (EU) and Southern African Customs Union (SACU) in December accounted for 62.9 percent, 21.6 percent and 8.7 percent of the total exports, respectively.

Imports from SACU, however, made a contribution of 67 percent, while those from the EU and Asia accounted for 17.4 and 6.7 percent of total imports, respectively, during the month under review.

“Imports from South Africa accounted for 63.5 percent of total imports. Belgium and Canada provided imports representing 16.0 and 4.1 percent, respectively,” said Statistician-General Burton Mguni in the International Merchandise Trade Statistics monthly digest for December.

Statistics Botswana indicated that total imports were valued at 6.4 billion Botswana pula (about 557 million U.S. dollars), reflecting a decrease of 24.7 percent from the revised November 2021 while total exports amounted to 7.1 billion Botswana pula, displaying an increase of 6.7 percent from the revised November 2021.

In addition, diamonds, fuel, food, beverages and tobacco, chemicals and rubber products and machinery and electrical equipment were the leading import commodities, and diamonds and copper contributed 91.6 percent and 2.2 percent to the total exports, respectively. Enditem