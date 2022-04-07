Expose criminals among you – A.M.E. Zion Church charges Ghanaians

The African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church has appealed to Ghanaians and foreigners resident in Ghana not to shield criminals.

The Church said, “people who perpetrate dastardly acts need not be harboured in our communities, as they pose a threat to all law-abiding citizens who want to go about their business in peace.”

The Church, made the appeal in a statement signed by Reverend Dr. Hilliard Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, copied to the Ghana News Agency on the heels of the murder of Mr. Michael Otu, an Assistant Immigration Control Officer, at Kokoligu in the Upper West Region of Ghana, in March 2022.

The statement said opinion leaders therefore had a greater responsibility to encourage well-meaning citizens to be bold and report such nation wreckers to the security agencies to face justice.

“As a Christian institution whose values and principles are to spread love and peace in the various communities, we find the murder of the Immigration Officer, very disturbing, more especially, as he was performing his duties to secure Ghana’s borders to keep her citizens safe,” It said.

It said the Church added its voice to that of all well-meaning persons to unreservedly condemn the dastardly act which led to the needless loss of the life of a dynamic young man who had pledged his life to the service of his nation and died doing the same.

“We call on the Government not to relent in its effort at ensuring that our brothers and sisters in uniform are assured of their utmost safety at their duty posts at Ghana’s borders, some of which are porous.”

The Church urged the Immigration Service and the other relevant investigative bodies to redouble their efforts to apprehend and bring to justice those behind the gruesome murder of the late Michael Otu.

That, the statement said, would be a significant and befitting memorial to the honor of officers who died while serving their nation.

The Church commended colleagues and other security agencies for sacrificing their comfort with sleepless nights at their various duty posts to secure Ghana’s borders.

The late Otu was an active member of the A.M.E. Zion Church, whose pleasant, welcoming, and disciplined character was admirable to all come into contact with him.

He was a part of a choreography group – Heavenly Ambassadors of the Bishop Alleyne Society, of the A.M.E. Zion Church, at Kaneshie.

The A.M.E. Zion Church acknowledges the honor bestowed upon the late Otu, by way of a posthumous promotion, and commends the Ghana Immigration Service for the gesture, the statement said.

The A.M.E. Zion Church (Western-West Africa Episcopal District), covers churches in Ghana, Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Liberia.