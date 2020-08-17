Contrary to the denial by the Aviation Ministry that the ministry or the Government of Ghana (GoG) has not hatched any plan to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport to any foreign investor, this reporter can confirm that the buyer of the national asset have been in Ghana for the five days to inspect the facility and also seal the Sale Agreement.

It would be recalled that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus in Parliament and the Former President, John Dramani Mahama made public the plans by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sell KIA to Tav Airport Holding Company Limited, a private Turkish airport operator.

The NDC Minority Caucus insisted that the Aviation Ministry received the proposal “to help bring about the physical development of the airport enclave.”

But a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Aviation Ministry denied any such plans and noted that the Sector Minister has not yet been advised on what the best available options are in regards to ownership of KIA.

“A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed,” the statement continues

“The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.” It reiterated.

Meanwhile, on the 12th August, 2020 a five member delegation from Tav Airport Holding Company Limited, a private Turkish airport operator landed on the soils of Ghana to inspect facilities at KIA including the newly built ‘Terminal Three”

The delegation flew to Ghana through a private jet with registration number: TC-KAM (ENB135B3 LEGACY B50). The plane left LTBA (ATATURK Airport).

The questions on the lips of many Ghanaians especially the staff of KIA which begs for answers from the government and Aviation ministry is why the sale of the national asset is being done in secrecy?

If “the participation of the private sector will bring about the needed equity investment for the transformation of the sector thereby making the KIA achieve competitive status within the West African Sub-Region and the continent as a whole.” As it was alleged by the Ministry’s spokesperson why the fear of being frank with the Ghanaian public? Some senior staff quipped

Read the entire statement below:

The Ministry of Aviation has taken note that initial internal considerations of a possible management model for the Kotoka International Airport to enhance its value, performance and international competitiveness has been leaked and misconstrued to the general public as a plan by the Government of Ghana to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Aviation wishes to inform the general public that:

The Ministry has no plans whatsoever to recommend, neither does the Government of Ghana have plans to approve a privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

What indeed the Ministry is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of the GACL.

The Honorable Sector Minister is yet to be appropriately advised on best available options in response to the offer being made, after which Cabinet may be requested to approve a recommended option if one is agreed upon.

A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed

The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ministry is committed to protecting the assets of all institutions under its purview including the GACL whilst enhancing their value for the betterment of the aviation sector.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the best practices for the management of the Industry will be the focus of all its decisions and actions at all times.

Story: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH