expressPay Ghana introduces scheduled payments

expressPay has become the first eCommerce payment gateway in Ghana to engage the scheduled payment feature.

Early last year, expressPay launched the scheduled payment feature, which allows its users to schedule payments of any sort; as well as automate to execute payments and transfers daily, biweekly, weekly, or monthly.

The scheduled payment feature also enables users to make timed and timely payments without the elements of bank standing orders or routine payment procedures.

This is contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

It said financially, including scheduled payments through the gateway had increased volumes of domestic payments and spurred participation in both the formal and informal economic sectors, reducing delayed payments and increasing accounting consistency.

“expressPay brings about all these with ease—without the physical engagement of banks or financial institutions, facilitating day-to-day living, and pushing toward sustainable livelihood,” the statement added.

“expressPay has developed strategies that make it the country’s market leader in digital money transfers and payments.

“We will continue to develop innovative solutions for expressPay and our clients to further transact businesses and payments across all the country’s mobile money networks and banks void of systemic borders and national boundaries,” it added.

With the company’s current customer base, the statement said, expressPay continued to be the number one payment gateway provider in Ghana, giving its users a FinTech experience like never before.