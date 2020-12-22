Mr Samuel Kwashie Amegbor, Manager of Biriwa National Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute has called on the Government to extend the Free Senior High School policy to Technical, Vocational and Rehabilitation Training institutions.

He said the strategy of government to expand technical and vocational opportunities at secondary schools will strengthen the linkage between education and industry, as well as empower young people to deploy their skills to employ themselves and others.

“We beseech the government to extend the Free SHS policy to the Vocational institutions under NVTI and others which are not included. Most of our trainees are from financially-challenged background, therefore, it will be a big relief to trainees and their parents if this happen soon.”

Mr Amegbor, who made the appeal at the eight Graduation and Exhibition ceremony, said their meagre Internally Generated Funds (IGF) was insufficient to support academic work.

The graduation held on the theme: “Growing the mindset of the youth with TVET skills to reduce the high unemployment rate in Ghana”, saw a total of 330 students graduating from various disciplines.

The courses included Building and Construction, Carpentry and Joinery, general electricals, Catering services, Dressmaking, Leather Works, Wielding and Fabrication, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Refrigeration and Air-conditioning and Computer hardware servicing.

Mr Kwashie also called on the Government and corporate bodies to support the Centre with the right teaching and learning logistics to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

According to the Centre, the use of obsolete tools, equipment and machines for practical training, lack of science laboratories, infrastructure and school bus were challenges affecting effective teaching, training and learning.

“Our little training fees are insufficient to meet these challenges, hence, we are calling on the Government, benevolent societies and the general public to support this institute to train the youth with quality employable TVET skills to meet the 21st Century job market needs and standards,” he said.

Notwithstanding, the Institute Manager assured that his outfit remained committed to giving young people the opportunity to be assisted to fulfill their potential to improve themselves and the country at large.

“The acquisition of skills and attitudes are dynamic tools for decreasing unemployment rate, improving employability and increasing productivity,” he noted.

Mr Kwashie said that was the way to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 8 to ensure that everyone secured decent jobs to avoid the consequences of unemployment.

He appreciated all staff members whose hard work had aided the graduants to be transformed with positive attitude, knowledge and skills.

The Institute, established in 1974 has graduated more than 6,960 over the last 46 years as part of its mandate to create and build the human resource needs of the Country.