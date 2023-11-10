Extraordinary Islamic Summit Kicks off in Riyadh

The Senior Officials Meeting preparatory for the Eighth Extraordinary Islamic Summit, convened at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the brutal and unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, kicked off on 9 November 2023 in Riyadh.

During this preparatory meeting, the Member States’ delegates discussed the draft Final Communiqué that will be submitted to the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for consideration, and subsequently to the Eighth Extraordinary Islamic Summit for adoption. The Summit will be held on 11 November 2023, in the presence of the Leaders and Heads of Government of OIC countries.

This Extraordinary Summit is convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, in response to the serious developments facing the Cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the central cause of the Islamic Ummah. It aims to come out with a joint Islamic position and action in the face of the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the war crimes and brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, especially the Gaza Strip.