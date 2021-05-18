Vincent Shikunzi escaped drowning by a whisker when storm waters swept through the sprawling informal settlement located in southwest Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city, where he has lived for many years.

Shikunzi told Xinhua during a recent interview that the raging waters created a humanitarian crisis in his densely populated neighborhood as supply of essential commodities like food, water and medicines became a nightmare.

“The rains that pounded Nairobi with unusual intensity on Thursday night swept away bridges and cut off connection to our living quarters besides marooning residents who depend on daily wages to survive,” said Shikunzi.

He said the storm waters shook the foundation of shacks made of iron sheet and timber that dot his neighborhood, as anxious families sent urgent appeals for rescue to safer grounds.

Shikunzi said that as a resident of Nairobi’s informal settlements, he has witnessed suffering that families endure when storm waters submerge their houses, rendering them homeless and at the mercy of disease outbreaks. “Our desire is to find a durable solution to this flooding menace that often destabilizes our livelihoods.

We are appealing to authorities to renovate the drainage system and harness storm waters for other uses,” said Shikunzi.

He was among hundreds of residents of Nairobi’s largest slum Kibera who found themselves on the receiving end of raging storms that swept through their humble dwellings last week.

Shikunzi credited sheer grit, tenacity and communal efforts for minimizing casualties and destruction to property when massive flooding struck his neighborhood.

He said that slum residents were ready to join forces with the government to upgrade the built environment and improve solid waste management in order to minimize the intensity of flooding.

Kenya’s March to May long rain season that hit a climax last week triggered flooding in the country’s lowlands and urban informal settlements amid loss of lives and destruction of critical infrastructure like roads, power and sewer lines.

Daniel Nyakundi, a community organizer and resident of a low-income settlement adjacent to Nairobi River, said that environmental degradation combined with cavalier attitude have worsened flooding in the capital.

“Some residential and commercial buildings have encroached on riparian land that should be left intact to act as a buffer against floods.

We can arrest these recurrent floods subject to improved environmental governance,” said Nyakundi. He said that slum residents have been mobilized to clean up rivers, streams and drainage system that are clogged by solid waste in order to avert destructive flooding.

Nyakundi said that slum residents’ lobby groups have pushed lawmakers to enact punitive legislation aimed at curbing encroachment on riparian land by private developers.

Ronalo Mulindi, a youth leader who hails from a densely populated slum located on the southern tip of Nairobi said that recurrent floods have always taken a heavier toll on vulnerable demographics including women, children and the poor.

He said grassroots-led regeneration of vital ecosystems like wetlands, rivers and forests was key to taming flooding in Nairobi.

Sheila Wanjala, a resident of Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba slums, said that floods that swept through her neighbourhood last week broke new ground amid loss of lives, destruction of houses, shops and bridges. Purity Washua, a young mother and casual laborer, said that extreme weather events have worsened the plight of slum residents.

“We are left at the mercy of the elements whenever floods submerge our houses and can only hope for a quick remedy to enable us to conduct our daily activities in peace,” said Washua.

Jacob Ouma, a senior Nairobi County administrator, said the government has prioritized refurbishing of drainage system and sound ecosystem management in order to enhance response to recurrent flooding in the capital.