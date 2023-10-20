Extreme weather wreaks havoc in NW Tanzania

Heavy rains coupled with strong winds Wednesday night left one person dead and 106 houses destroyed in Bukoba district in the Kagera region in northwestern Tanzania, an official said Thursday.

Erasto Sima, the Bukoba district commissioner, identified the Rwamishenye Kashai ward as the most affected area, adding that the district authorities were still assessing the number of households affected by the heavy rains and destruction caused to property, including houses and farm crops.

“We are still counting the loss caused by the heavy rains and strong winds,” said Sima.

He said the district authorities in collaboration with the central government and charity organizations were locating the victims to makeshift shelters and providing them with basic necessities, including food, water, and medicines.