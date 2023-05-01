EYA Foundation Moves To Promote Quality Education In Ghana

As part of its efforts to help promote quality teaching and learning in the country; EYA Foundation for African Leaders, has embarked on another giant step by presenting educational materials to Kaneshie Kingsway ‘2’ Basic School.

Presenting the materials to the school, the Founder /Chief Executive Officer of EYA Foundation for African Leaders, Doctor Esther Yesutor Agbozo said prior to their previous engagement, they realized that the school was in dire need of exercise books.

It was in this regard, EYA Foundation and its team made a conscious effort by mobilizing funds to procure 2600 exercise books, 500 pens, 24 whiteboard markers, and mathematical sets the for the school.

The donation exercise which was held under the NGO’s project dubbed: “Every Student Thrives Campaign” was also aimed at ensuring that every child has access to high-quality education to excel well in school,” she highlighted.

She said that since the foundation’s inception, it has contributed to improving the educational sector through programs and projects.

Stressing that, as an NGO their mission is to groom young people and equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills in the fields of leadership, entrepreneurship, career guidance, and health. And also raise reliable and selfless leaders who have the mental fortitude to drive change.

Doctor Esther Yesutor Agbozo said, EYA Foundation has also been working assiduously to address the generally high level of unmet need for mental health information and services for adolescents and young adults, especially school-based youth.

This she said, E. Y.A. Foundation has been engaging schools, and faith-based organizations to sensitize and equip them on how to detect and overcome mental health challenges. Since the NGO firmly believed in investing in the minds of children for the future of the country and continent at large.

Today, we are also collaborating with Azubi Africa Tribe from the German Institute of Business and Technology to educate them on prospective careers in the ICT industry.

The HR Manager of Gentinnotized- Azubi Africa Angel Wale-Adeyemi said their core mission as an organization is to prepare the youth of Africa by equipping young talents to gain top-notch skills that will enable them to have better prospects of succeeding and competing in the global digital economy.

Stressing that equipping these young ones at the tender with the relevant IT skills will propel them to enter the tech business with zeal. In this regard, we decided to partner with the E. Y.A. Foundation, which has been working relentlessly to impact the lives of these young ones.

She, therefore, seized the opportunity to advise the youth to develop an interest in the ICT industry and take advantage of the opportunity, in order to become economically independent.

