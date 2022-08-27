Eye On Port Picks Special Recognition Award At 5th Ghana Shippers Awards

Ghana’s authoritative and only port and maritime television programme, Eye on Port has been presented with a special recognition award at the 5th edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards.

According to the organizers of the awards, the Eye on Port programme which is an initiative of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has provided a consistent mass media platform to educate and inform shippers as well as bringing transparency in doing business at the Port. This, they believe has also shaped views and policies for the growth of Ghana’s shipping and logistics sector.

The Deputy Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager at GPHA, Nana Esi Soderderg who doubles as one of the Executive Producers for the Eye on Port programme said the programme will continue to contribute towards the growth of Ghana’s shipping industry.

“Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has always been focused and resolved to make things easier for port users including importers and exporters and a key facet of this is giving the business public information. Eye on Port was made for this reason- to sensitize the public on current procedures, regulations, and policy issues that will impact their activities and enable them do proper planning,” she articulated.

She expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the programme for their immense contribution as well the team for their commitment and stakeholders of the industry.