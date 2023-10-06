Eye-related diseases increase in Bono Region – Dr. Yeboah

Eye-related diseases are surging in the Bono Region, Dr. Ignatius Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Abesim-based St Ignatius Eye Centre has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of the fifth anniversary celebration of the eye centre, held at Abesim, near Sunyani, he said glaucoma and refractive errors were the most common eye problems in the region.

As of September 2023, Dr. Yeboah said the Eye Centre had provided free eye screening services for more than 10,000 people in deprived communities in the Bono and Ashanti Regions.

Dr Yeboah advised Ghanaians to check their sight regularly.

This would enable them to detect any abnormality or problem with the eye, and thus seek early medication before the situation become worsened.

Dr. Yeboah recommended that everybody must endeavour to visit and check his/her sight at least once a year, saying people, especially those with diabetes and hypertensive conditions, were prone to eye-related diseases.